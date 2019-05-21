Ruth Wilson Theiling Walhalla, SC - Ruth Wilson Theiling, 94, wife of the late George H. Theiling, Jr., of 300 South Catherine Street, Walhalla, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Brookdale of Easley. Mrs. Theiling is survived by her son: Glen Theiling (Susan) of Walhalla, SC; brother: Gary White of Fountain Inn, SC; sister: Deanna George of Jackson, GA; and two grandchildren: Mary Catherine Pendrey (Will) and Michael Theiling. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Theiling was preceded in death by her daughter: Jan Theiling; grandson: Matthew G. Theiling; and brother: Robert Wilson. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the funeral service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 301 West Main Street, Walhalla, SC 29691. The family is at the residence. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019