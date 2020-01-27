Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Ruth Wittrell N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ruth Wittrell are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1400 Main Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment - St. Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Witrell is survived by her children, Thelma (James) Creel, Eleanora (Timothy) Williams, Perry (Tammy) Wittrell, Evelyn (Mark) Frasier, Ilene Creel, Betty (Marion) Heyward, Frances (Perry) Wittrell, Sarah (Carl) Wittrell, Fredrick Wittrell, Isaiah (Claudia) Wittrell, Edward Wittrell, Sr. and Lillian Haynes; 54 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren; special grandchildren, Jarriel Wittrell, Samuel Gardner and Edward Jerome Wittrell, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020
