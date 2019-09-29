Ruthia Gordon N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on the evening of Friday, Sept 27, 2019, Mrs. Ruthia M. Gordon. She resided at 7593 High Maple Circle, North Chas, SC. Mrs Gordon is the beloved mother of Ms. Wilhelmenia Washington and Mrs Sherry Smith (Jarrett). The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Our mother is in God's Care and her arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC. Phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019