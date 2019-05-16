Ruthie B. Mitchell WADMALAW ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ruthie B. Mitchell are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12 noon in New Jerusalem AME Church , 6179 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Rev. Tony J. Slater, Pastor. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 6-8pm. Mrs. Mitchell will lie in state at the church 11am Saturday until the hour of service. Mrs. Mitchell leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Mr. William Mitchell Jr., children, Christopher Mitchell, Bertha Mitchell, Ernest Mitchell, Rick Mitchell, Laurie Thomas, Timothy Mitchell and William Mitchell. Siblings, Mary S. Davis, Christopher Morris, Clarence Simmons and Julius Simmons. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave., Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019