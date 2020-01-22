|
Ruthie Mae Scott Tisdale N. CHARLESTON - Ruthie Mae Scott Tisdale, 73, of North Charleston, South Carolina passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Savannah Grace of Mount Pleasant. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Church of Christ in Goose Creek, SC - 539 Old Moncks Corner Road, with the minister of the Metropolitan Church of Christ Bobby Lee Green delivering the Eulogy and words of comfort. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in memory of Ruthie S. Tisdale be made to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Ste 130, Charleston, SC 29407. The family will receive friends at Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm. Ruthie was born March 7, 1946 in Greenville, Alabama, the daughter of the late Johnnie Lee Scott, Sr. and Alma Crenshaw Scott. Ruthie received her formal education in Greenville, Alabama. Ruthie was also preceded in death by her brothers Johnnie Lee Scott, Jr. and James Scott. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Tisdale Graham (Clarence) of Summerville, SC, Carolyn Tisdale Moore, North Charleston, SC and Cawana Tisdale (Ronald McKelvey) of Goose Creek, SC, grandchildren, Keith Hagood, II, & Kelsey Hagood of Atlanta GA, Kerri Hagood of North Dallas, TX, Montrel McHenry of North Charleston, SC, Blake Moore of North Charleston, SC and Kierra Wilson of Goose Creek, SC. 4 great-grandchildren, Kohen Hagood, Jaylyn McHenry, Kynnedi Hagood and Kwame Hagood-Reed. 4 Sisters, Mary Alice Yeldell (James) of Norfolk, VA, Nezzie Boggan (Bob) of Greenville, AL, Plummie Ware (Foster, II) of Montgomery, AL and Hattie Anderson of North Charleston, SC. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruthie has an extended family of children whom she loved dearly and was a second mother to each of them in her own special way, Clemon Abney, Mark McCray, Yvette Nolan, Pamela Lance, Redette Garner, Sharman Hughes-Williams, Travis Winbush and Arlyn Winbush-Gadsden. Special Friends Ruby Jenkins, Marie McDaniel, Liticia Whitten and Evelyn Chisolm. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020