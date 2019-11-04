|
Ruthie Mae Washington James Island - Mrs. Ruthie Mae Washington, 83, of James Island, SC, beloved wife of the late George Washington, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 4, 2019. She leaves to cherish memories with her children, Cynthia Cheatham (Lionel), George J. Washington, Jr.(Terrie), Bruce E. Washington, and Brenda L. Washington. Funeral notice later. Family will be receiving friends at 10 Woodleaf Court, Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019