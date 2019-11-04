Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthie Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthie Mae Washington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthie Mae Washington Obituary
Ruthie Mae Washington James Island - Mrs. Ruthie Mae Washington, 83, of James Island, SC, beloved wife of the late George Washington, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 4, 2019. She leaves to cherish memories with her children, Cynthia Cheatham (Lionel), George J. Washington, Jr.(Terrie), Bruce E. Washington, and Brenda L. Washington. Funeral notice later. Family will be receiving friends at 10 Woodleaf Court, Charleston, SC 29407. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now