|
|
Ruthie Tisdale N. Charleston - Ruthie Scott Tisdale, 73, beloved mother, passed away on January 18, 2020. Ruthie is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Tisdale Graham (Clarence) of Summerville, Carolyn Tisdale Moore of Charleston and Cawana Tisdale (Ronald McKelvey) of Goose Creek. Ruthie is also survived by her sisters, Mary Alice Yedell (James) Norfolk, Virginia, Nezzie Boggan (Bob) Greenville, Alabama, Plummie Ware (Foster, II) Montgomery, Alabama, Hatttie Anderson of North Charleston. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in memory of Ruthie S. Tisdale be made to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road., Ste 130, Charleston, SC 29407 Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Low Country Mortuary 1852 E Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Telephone: (843) 554-2117. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020