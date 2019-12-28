|
|
Ryan Christopher Carr Mt. Pleasant - Ryan Christopher Carr, of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. The relatives and friends of Ryan are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 3:00 pm until time of the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Ryan was born on June 22, 1998 in Ridgewood, NJ, son of Edmund Eugene Carr and Michelle Renee Romero Carr. He graduated from Wando High School in 2017. He was a junior at the University of South Carolina, majoring in Electrical Engineering and was employed in the Engineering Dept. Ryan began working toward his private pilot license and was proud to fly solo at age 16. He enjoyed spending time with family and close friends, fantasy football and anything with computers, to include gaming. Ryan was the life of the party and loved making people laugh. He would light up the room with his smile. Ryan is survived by his Mother, Michelle Carr, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his two sisters, Alexandra "Allie" Carr and Olivia C. Carr; his grandparents, Isabel C Romero and her husband, Darryl Smith of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Diana Carr and her husband, Eddie Carr of Midland Park, NJ; his aunt, Kimberly Locker and her husband, Jack of NY; his uncle, Justin Carr and his wife, Dana of CO; and his girlfriend, Lauren Marshall of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Carr. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 (www. project.org). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019