Ryan Edward Droste Ph.D.
1958 - 2020
Ryan Edward Droste, Ph.D. Summerville - Father, Son, Husband, Brother, Teacher, Scientist Ryan Edward Droste was the proud product of a military family. Born on January 16, 1958 at Hickam AFB in Hawaii to Ronald Edward Droste (d. 2002) and Susan Love Droste (now of Greenville), Ryan was followed by his siblings, Robert Edward Droste (b. 1962) and Elise (Droste) Watson Hardin (b. 1964). In 1969, after three years' posting in England, the Drostes moved to Summerville. On Nov. 19, Ryan died there while being lovingly cared for by his family. A graduate of Porter-Gaud School and The College of Charleston (where he triple-majored in physics, chemistry, and math), Ryan earned his Ph.D in physics from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. While he devoured science fiction and enjoyed computer gaming and social media, teaching science was his lifelong passion; that led him to teaching physics at The Citadel, then at Trident Technical College for more than 20 years. While in college, Ryan met the love of his life, Pamela Polk, whom he married in 1980. Their romance flourished for more than 40 years - the last 30 shared with their beloved daughter, Ashley Laurel Droste. With Ryan as an enthusiastic and popular teacher, and Pam still a veteran TTC administrator, the couple have become an important part of the TTC family. Ashley now works in a native village in Atqasuk, Alaska. Ryan's memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 - 2:00 pm. Due to COVID protocol, all guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The memorial will also be webcast on YouTube at the following site on the day of the service: www.youtube.com/user/StuhrFuneralHome The family asks that in place of gifts, friends give to Trident Technical College in support of student scholarships. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
