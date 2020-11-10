1/1
Sabrina A. Delaney
Sabrina A. Delaney N. Charleston - Mrs. Sabrina A. Delaney entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 05, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Delaney is the daughter of the late Lonnie Boston and Brenda Alston, the loving wife of Van Delaney, the mother of Le'zonthrelle Delaney, Se'vondrelle Delaney, and Aaron Delaney, the sister of Trevor M. Alston, Kevin Alston and Shanna Alston, and the sister-in-law of Therese (Kevin) Siler. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020 1PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel, A walk-thru will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 5PM-7PM at the mortuary. Interment will be Private. In light of the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE DO REQUIRE THE USE OF MASKS WHEN VIEWING AND ATTENDING SERVICES. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117; Fax:(843)554-2119 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel
