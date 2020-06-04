Sabrina Gibbs-Rivers N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sabrina Gibbs-Rivers are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Gibbs-Rivers leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Ronald Rivers; children, Teairra Gibbs, Tenisha Gibbs and Antonio Gibbs; parents,Naaman L. Gibbs and Mattie C. Gibbs; sibling, Wendall L. Gibbs of Walkersville, MD; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.