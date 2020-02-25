|
In Loving Memory Of Our Mother and Grandmother SADIE BRENDA ALSTON GADSDEN May 13, 1920 ~ February 26, 2006 Who Departed This Life Fourteen Years Ago Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matthew 5:4 The memory that we keep of you {Bammie}, The test of time can't severe It's planted deep within our hearts, Where love will bind it forever. Annette G., Ernest A. (Louester), Kevin D. (Etta), Merrill J. Sr., and Angela E. (Wilbert) Gadsden, Grands, Great-Grands and Great-Great-Grands and Other Family Members.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020