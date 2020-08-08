Sadie Mae Canady Ladson - Sadie Mae Canady, 93, of Ladson, SC, widow of the late Willie Thomas Canady, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Graveside Services will be Monday afternoon, August 10, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Murray's Cemetery in Grover, SC. Flowers will be accepted or memorials in her name may be made to the Kidney Foundation by visiting kidney.org/donation
. Sadie was born May 2, 1927 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Elliott Bryant and Edna Mae Wise Bryant. She worked as a Dietician at Trident Regional Hospital for many years. She always strived to be active and loved gardening, sewing, and cooking. She leaves behind her children, Tommy Canady, Steve Canady, Angilee Canady, Yvonne Edna Fields, and Margaret Rose Richardson and her husband, Travis; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston