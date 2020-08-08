1/
Sadie Mae Canady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadie Mae Canady Ladson - Sadie Mae Canady, 93, of Ladson, SC, widow of the late Willie Thomas Canady, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Graveside Services will be Monday afternoon, August 10, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Murray's Cemetery in Grover, SC. Flowers will be accepted or memorials in her name may be made to the Kidney Foundation by visiting kidney.org/donation. Sadie was born May 2, 1927 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Elliott Bryant and Edna Mae Wise Bryant. She worked as a Dietician at Trident Regional Hospital for many years. She always strived to be active and loved gardening, sewing, and cooking. She leaves behind her children, Tommy Canady, Steve Canady, Angilee Canady, Yvonne Edna Fields, and Margaret Rose Richardson and her husband, Travis; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved