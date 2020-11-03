1/
Sadie Mae Jennings
Sadie Mae Jennings Huger, SC - Mrs. Sadie Mae Jennings, 88, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 Residence: Daniel Island, SC. The relatives of Mrs. Jennings will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at New Hope UM Church. Mrs. Jennings is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Jennings will be on Tuesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
New Hope UM Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
