Sadie Mae Jennings Huger, SC - Mrs. Sadie Mae Jennings, 88, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 Residence: Daniel Island, SC. The relatives of Mrs. Jennings will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at New Hope UM Church. Mrs. Jennings is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Jennings will be on Tuesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.
