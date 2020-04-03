|
|
Sallie Mae Davis Wilson Manning, SC - Sallie Mae Davis Wilson, 100, widow of Robert Benton Wilson, died March 31, 2020. She is survived by her son, Robert Benton Wilson, Jr. (Pam); her daughter, Gene Wilson Upmeyer (Ernst); five grandchildren; and three-great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements, www.stephensfuneralhome.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 4, 2020