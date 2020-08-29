Sally O'Bradovich Columbia, SC - Sally Anne O'Bradovich, 82, of Columbia, South Carolina, wife of Col. (Retired) Milan O'Bradovich, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 28, 2020. Her private visitation and memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Sally was born September 29, 1937 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, daughter of the late Col. (Retired) Clyde Calhoun Zeigler and Anne Spigener Zeigler. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina and a retired school teacher. Sally was a member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church in Columbia, SC. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Milan; two sons, John O'Bradovich (Natalie) and Derek O'Bradovich, all of Columbia, SC; two daughters, Jane O. Lewis (Brad) of Columbia, SC and Cheryl O'Bradovich of New Jersey; and a sister, Linda Jackson of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Anthony, Hope, Blake, Trey, Mila and Will. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
