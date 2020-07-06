Sally Jarvis HOLLYWOOD, SC - Sally Elise Badger Jarvis of Hollywood, SC, born in Charleston on March 18th, 1958, died on July 4th, 2020. Sally was a registered nurse, an avid animal lover, beloved sister, friend to all, and a beautiful person. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Mark Jarvis; her five sisters, Rett Badger Fitts, Deedie (Bill) Daniel, Betsy (Mark) Langdon, Mary (Mark) Cartwright, and Amy Badger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alston Calhoun Badger Sr. & Elise Ready Badger; her brother, Alston Calhoun Badger Jr.; and her nephew Reese McKain Fitts. As her friends and family honor her memory, a formal commemoration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Birds of Prey Rescue in Awendaw, SC, where Sally was a volunteer. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
