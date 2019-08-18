Sally King Humbert CHARLESTON - Sally King Humbert (61) was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to Sara and Bill King. She grew up there, with her brother Bill Jr. In 1991, she moved to the South Carolina Lowcountry, where she raised her three children, Ashley, Lindsay and Jordan. In 2012, Sally and her husband Michael moved from Bluffton to Charleston, where she was able to be closer to her children and granddaughters, Avery (5) and Emerson (4). Sally was a devout member of Old St. Andrews Parish in West Ashley and a dedicated volunteer at MUSC, both instrumental pieces of her life. Sally radiated kindness and had a contagious spirit that touched everyone she knew. Her faith and love for her family and friends fueled her incredible vitality and unwavering strength. She will be missed dearly by her husband Michael, her three children and their spouses, Ashley Lauderdale (Thomas), Lindsay Myers (James Salabert) and Jordan Myers (Brooke), her granddaughters Avery and Emerson Lauderdale, her brother Bill King (Talvin), mother Sara King and step-son Christopher Humbert. She is preceded in death by her father, Bill King Sr. Sally's ability to live every day to the fullest, while maintaining a positive outlook in every circumstance, is an inspiration to us all, and will live on in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Old St. Andrew's Parish in Charleston, SC. Please wear bright colors to the service. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you donate to Charleston HALO'S or the Red Cross. Also please keep donating blood; this was instrumental in keeping her alive. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 19, 2019