Salvatore Gandolfo Jr.

Salvatore Gandolfo Jr. Obituary
Salvatore Gandolfo, Jr Goose Creek - Salvatore J. Gandolfo, 81, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1938 in New York City, NY, son of Madeline Schepps and Salvatore Gandolfo. Mr. Gandolfo was a local business owner of Goose Creek Foreign Cars and a Goose Creek city council member for 16 years. Besides his parents, Salvatore was preceded in death by Ralph Gandolfo. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Esther Gandolfo; his four children, Maddeline Crescenzo of NY, Debbie Moore of SC, Salvatore Gandolfo, III of SC and Dean Gandolfo of SC; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30. 2019, one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
