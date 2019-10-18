|
Sam Buster Lewis Summerville - Sam Buster Lewis, 64, of Summerville, husband of Donna M. Lewis passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, 1553 Dawson Branch Road, Summerville, SC 29484. Flowers will be accepted. Sam was born on May 28, 1955 in Nichols, SC, son of the late Daniel E. Lewis and Louise Saulisbury. He was a member of Low Country Free Will Baptist church where he served as a deacon. He worked as a mechanic at Coastal Roofing before his retirement. Sam enjoyed being with people and helping them any way he could. Survivors, in addition to his wife Donna of 42 years are: two children: Donielle Huggins of Summerville and Ryan Lewis (Carley) of Summerville; one grandson: Shane Huggins of Summerville; seven siblings: Betty Mizzell (Johnnie) of Bonneau, Genice Evans (Phil) of Goose Creek, Judy Squires (Bruce) of Aynor, Gene Lewis (Tammie) of Moncks Corner, Shelia Link of Summerville, Shirley Thatcher (Walter) of Summerville, and Michael Lewis of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by four siblings: Jimmy Lewis, Dan Lewis, Brenda Rabon, and Mary Rabon. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019