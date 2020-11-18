Sam Jenkins N. Charleston - Mr. Sam Jenkins, Jr. passed away on Mon, Nov 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Shirley A. Jenkins, father of Brandon L. Jenkins (Tayna), Samantha Jenkins (Lewis), Davida Simmons (Darran) and Jabari Jenkins, his siblings; Ms. Dorothy Steed and Mr.George Allen Horlback (Francis), 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grand, aunts, uncles, two special nephews; Johnny K. Steed (Jackie) and Roman Steed (Brandi), other relatives and friends. Mr. Jenkins resided in North Charleston, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
