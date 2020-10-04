Sam Simmons, Jr. Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Sam Simmons, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Greater New Bethlehem AME Church Cemetery, Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife, Helen Mae Simmons; three sons, Leon, Jerome (Latoya), and Eric Simmons; grandchildren, Kierra Simmons-Milligan(Mikal), Janetha Middleton, Braylon, Jerome, Jr., Jarad, Erionna and Eryka Simmons; great-grandchildren, Mikal, Jr. and Kayla Milligan; siblings, Thomasena Holmes, Renona Butler, the late Louise Washington, and Elnora Washington; mother-in-law, Evelyn Nesbitt; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
