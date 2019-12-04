|
Sam Thomas Lee Awendaw - Sam Thomas Lee, 72, of Awendaw, South Carolina, husband of Carol Marlowe Lee passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. His memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends after the service. Born July 3, 1947 in Charleston, South Carolina, he was one of four children of the late Sam Lee and the late Juanita Murray Lee. He was part of the first graduating class of The Baptist College (now Charleston Southern University) where he received his bachelor's degree. Tom earned his master's degree from The Citadel. He was the principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School for over 25 years. He was a Navy veteran and an avid duck hunter. Tom was a generous man who never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol M. Lee of Awendaw, SC; sons, Chad Lee (Megan) of Charleston, SC and Seth Lee of New York, NY; brothers, Wayne Lee (June) of Moncks Corner, SC and Jack Lee (Kendra) of Pawley's Island, SC; and one grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Russell Lee, and sister, Pat Lee. Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD, 20814 (800-328-8476).
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019