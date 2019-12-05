Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Sam Thomas Lee


1947 - 2019
Sam Thomas Lee Obituary
Sam Thomas Lee Awendaw - The relatives and friends of Sam Thomas Lee are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends after the service. Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD, 20814 (800-328-8476). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
