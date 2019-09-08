|
|
Samantha J. Alvarez Goose Creek - Samantha J. Alvarez, 49, of Goose Creek, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at MUSC, Charleston after a long and hard-fought eleven-year battle with a rare auto-immune disease called Dermatomyositis. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Cathedral of Praise Church, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, Charleston, SC 29418, at 2 o'clock. Samantha was born February 14, 1970, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Roberto (Bobby) Alvarez of Charleston and Iraida (Yayi) Lugo-Gelpi of Goose Creek. In addition to being a wonderful and passionate teacher at the Daniel Island Academy (she had so many stories about her students that she loved so much), Samantha was a fierce and talented writer of children's literature. She was a proud Puerto Rican who had an awesome sense of humor, a whimsical personality, a love of sweet treats, and a knack for singing and dancing. Samantha was selfless to a fault and thoughtful beyond measure. Her bull-headed stubbornness was matched by her intelligence and sassy style. She touched so many lives and will continue to do so through her beautiful writings and indominable spirit. Survivors include her mother and step-father: Iraida (Yayi) Lugo-Gelpi and Maurice Paul Gelpi and her father and step-mother: Roberto (Bobby) Alvarez and Catherine Alvarez; three sisters: Misty Michelle Sanders (Jimmy) of North Charleston, Kim Deborah Cazzetto (Michael) of Savannah, GA, and Langley Chang (Jayson) of Seattle, Washington; three brothers: Nicholas B. Alvarez of Moncks Corner and Robert J. Alvarez (Daniela) of Mt. Pleasant and Jared Wright (Amy) of Nashville, TN; two step-sisters: Lauren E. Adams (Josh) of Charleston and Sara C. Robinson (Chris) of Goose Creek; one niece and one nephew: Hannah Michelle Sanders and Gracen James Sanders. Yellow flowers are warmly welcomed or donations may be made in Samantha's honor to: The John Hopkins Myositis Center, 301 Mason Lord Drive, Ste. 1201, Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 9, 2019