Samantha Wells Athens, GA - Samantha Marie Wells, 26, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Samantha was born on May 18th, 1994 in Jacksonville, NC. Samantha was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, aunt, sister, and mother. She is survived by her mother, Michelle Mattocks of Athens, GA; father, Thomas Earl Wells, Sr. of Trenton, NC; a son, Jace S. McClure, fiance;; Matthew Haley; siblings, Mackenzie Locklair, Ashley Wells, Thomas Wells, Jr., Kelsey Wells and Kevin Socci; grandparents, Doug and Mary Mattocks of Watkinsville, GA and Jim and Linda Hudgins of Summerville, SC. A small memorial service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia. Interment will be held in Maysville, NC at a later date. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
