1/1
Samantha Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samantha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samantha Wells Athens, GA - Samantha Marie Wells, 26, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Samantha was born on May 18th, 1994 in Jacksonville, NC. Samantha was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, aunt, sister, and mother. She is survived by her mother, Michelle Mattocks of Athens, GA; father, Thomas Earl Wells, Sr. of Trenton, NC; a son, Jace S. McClure, fiance;; Matthew Haley; siblings, Mackenzie Locklair, Ashley Wells, Thomas Wells, Jr., Kelsey Wells and Kevin Socci; grandparents, Doug and Mary Mattocks of Watkinsville, GA and Jim and Linda Hudgins of Summerville, SC. A small memorial service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia. Interment will be held in Maysville, NC at a later date. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved