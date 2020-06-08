Sammie Leroy Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sammie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammie Leroy Brown Columbia, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Sammie Leroy Brown, formerly of James Island, SC, will celebrate his life at a Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Stem Point Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Road, James Island, SC with Rev. Charlie L. Murray, Jr., Officiating. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Sammie leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his loving wife, D'Andrea Valencia Outten-Brown; two sons, Cory Coles and stepson, Collier (Mario) Taylor Jr.; grandson, Messiah Coles; stepgrandson, Isaiah Taylor; sisters, Delores Smith, Cynthia Jones, and Lucretia Ramsey; brothers, Bernard Brown and Trent Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved