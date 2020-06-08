Sammie Leroy Brown Columbia, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Sammie Leroy Brown, formerly of James Island, SC, will celebrate his life at a Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Stem Point Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Road, James Island, SC with Rev. Charlie L. Murray, Jr., Officiating. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Sammie leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his loving wife, D'Andrea Valencia Outten-Brown; two sons, Cory Coles and stepson, Collier (Mario) Taylor Jr.; grandson, Messiah Coles; stepgrandson, Isaiah Taylor; sisters, Delores Smith, Cynthia Jones, and Lucretia Ramsey; brothers, Bernard Brown and Trent Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.