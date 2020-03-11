|
|
In Loving Memory Of MR. SAMUEL THOMPSON SR. March 12, 1902 ~ August 24, 2002 "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" MRS. MARY ALICE THOMPSON Who departed this life 18 years ago March 10, 2002 In all the world we shall not find A heart so wonderfully kind, So soft a voice, so sweet a smile, An inspiration so worth while, A sympathy so sure, so deep, A love so beautiful to keep. Sadly missed by Children; Tennyson, Gerald, Clayton and Carolyn, Grandchildren, Sisters, Brothers, Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020