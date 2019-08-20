Samuel Arthur Burrell MONCKS CORNER - The relatives and friends of Mr. Samuel Arthur Burrell, 66, of Moncks Corner, SC are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at Joshua United Methodist Church, 3097 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Burial in Promiseland Cemetery, Pimlico, SC directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990/843-744-8761. There will be a walk through on this Wednesday evening, August 21, 2019 from 6-8 at the funeral home. Those left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife, Alberta Burrell; Children, Ricardo Burrell (Harriette) of Atlanta, GA, Simone Burrell-Smith of Edmonton, Canada, Raven Samantha Nelson (Dario) of Southington, CT, and Reginald Martin of New York; Siblings, John Burrell of Atlanta, GA, Jeremiah Burrell of Jamaica, Leah Pike of New York and Maria Johnson of Jamaica; special grandchild, Keila Martin; 10 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019