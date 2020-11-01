Samuel "Bub" Coaxum McClellanville, SC - Mr. Samuel "Bub" Coaxum entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Residence: Pinehall Section of McClellanville, SC. Mr. Coaxum is the son of the late Mr. Willie Mitchell and Ms. Rebecca Coaxum; the husband of Mrs. Anna Verdell Coaxum; the father of Ms. Karen Manigault, Ms. Carla Coaxum and Ms. Lashay Coaxum; and the brother of Ms. Viola Burton, Ms. Ola M. Maddox and Ms. Jamel Scutchins. Mr. Coaxum is retired from a Private Industry and a Vietnam Veteran. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
