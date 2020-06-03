Samuel Douglas Toomer Jr.
Samuel Douglas Toomer, Jr. SGT. (RET) Charleston - The relatives and friends of Sergeant (Ret) Samuel Douglas Toomer are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Toomer leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, June Toomer; sons, Samuel Douglas Toomer, III and Xavier Toomer; grandson, Samuel Douglas Toomer, IV; mother, Shirley Toomer Porcher; stepfather, Charles Porcher; sister, Sharon Toomer Gadsden; brothers, Malcolm Toomer, Martin Toomer and Romerro Toomer; special friend, Rose; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and the VA SPS family. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
