Samuel Douglas Toomer, Jr. SGT. (RET) Charleston - The relatives and friends of Sergeant (Ret) Samuel Douglas Toomer are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Toomer leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, June Toomer; sons, Samuel Douglas Toomer, III and Xavier Toomer; grandson, Samuel Douglas Toomer, IV; mother, Shirley Toomer Porcher; stepfather, Charles Porcher; sister, Sharon Toomer Gadsden; brothers, Malcolm Toomer, Martin Toomer and Romerro Toomer; special friend, Rose; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and the VA SPS family. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.