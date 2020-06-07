Deacon Samuel Earl McBride CHARLESTON - Deacon Samuel Earl McBride, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Isabelle McBride, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Both funeral and interment services will be private. A Viewing will be at the church on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. He is also survived by his loving daughters: Sandra Flowers, Pamela Jones (Michael), Donella McBride Brown and Paulette McBride Cordes (Stephon); grandchildren: LaGina Flowers, Patrick Flowers, Nycole Jones, Mario Jones, Kandice Brown, DeShawn McBride (Domonique), Cornell "CJ" German, Jr. and Alesondra German and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy Green McBride and Louis McBride and brothers, Rev. James R. McBride and Isaac McBride. Family and friends may visit at 1384 White Drive Charleston, S.C. 29407. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.