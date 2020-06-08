Deacon Samuel Earl McBride
Deacon Samuel Earl McBride CHARLESTON - A Viewing for Deacon Samuel Earl McBride, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Isabelle McBride will be held this evening, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 18 F Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Deacon McBride entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Both funeral and interment services will be private. Family and friends may visit at 1384 White Drive Charleston, S.C. 29407. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Sister Isabell McBride and family of Deacon Samuel McBride i prayers God will see you through and keep you doing this difficult time
Annice Brown
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carolyn Grosvenor
