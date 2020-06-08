Deacon Samuel Earl McBride CHARLESTON - A Viewing for Deacon Samuel Earl McBride, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Isabelle McBride will be held this evening, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 18 F Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Deacon McBride entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Both funeral and interment services will be private. Family and friends may visit at 1384 White Drive Charleston, S.C. 29407. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.