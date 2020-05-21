Samuel Edward Kizer Charleston - The relatives of Mr. Samuel Edward Kizer will celebrate his life in a private graveside service. A public viewing will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM at the mortuary. Mr. Kizer is survived by his sister, Sarah Rivers; brothers, Melvin Kizer, Jerome Kizer and Bernard Kizer; special friend, Shirley Jones; aunt, Isadora Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.