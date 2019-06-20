Samuel Eugene Kellahan Moncks Corner - Samuel Eugene Kellahan, 71, of Moncks Corner, passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019 in a local hospital. Eugene was born October 3, 1947 in Williamsburg County, a son of the late Roscoe Dowie Kellahan. Jr. and Carrie Cooper Kellahan. A 1965 graduate of Macedonia High School, Eugene had been employed by the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a welder on nuclear submarines. Surviving are a daughter- Rounette Kellahan Nader and her husband Steve of Charlotte, NC; a granddaughter- Kendall McCall Nader also of Charlotte; a brother- Roscoe D. Kellahan, III of Wando; a sister- Ann Kellahan Bilton of Moncks Corner; four nephews and a niece. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister of the childhood home, Blanche Agnes Kellahan. Memorials may be made to Biggin Cemetery Association, PO Box 1031, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. All services will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019