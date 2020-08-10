1/
Samuel Frederick Beavon
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Frederick Beavon Charleston - Samuel Frederick Beavon, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Marie Mardell Beavon entered into eternal rest Friday, August 7, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Sam was born May 10, 1934 in Bellaire, Ohio, son of the late Samuel R. Beavon and the late Martha Cox Beavon. He attended Kent State University and served in the United States Army. Sam also ran the carpenter shop for the United States Coast Guard and retired from Civil Service. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve also. Sam was a member of the American Legion Honor Guard. As a talented musician he played saxophone in a band and often performed at the American Legion. He is survived by daughter, Shannon B. Cook (David) of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Samuel A. Beavon (Allison) of Hollywood, SC and sister, Nancy Ehrlich of VA. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Pyle and Linda Doolin. Memorials may be made to Fisher House, 150 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Sam and Shannon,
I am sorry for the loss of your dad, but I know he loved you both AND your mom very much. Blessed rest, Mr. B!
Allison Venable
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved