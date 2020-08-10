Samuel Frederick Beavon Charleston - Samuel Frederick Beavon, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Marie Mardell Beavon entered into eternal rest Friday, August 7, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Sam was born May 10, 1934 in Bellaire, Ohio, son of the late Samuel R. Beavon and the late Martha Cox Beavon. He attended Kent State University and served in the United States Army. Sam also ran the carpenter shop for the United States Coast Guard and retired from Civil Service. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve also. Sam was a member of the American Legion Honor Guard. As a talented musician he played saxophone in a band and often performed at the American Legion. He is survived by daughter, Shannon B. Cook (David) of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Samuel A. Beavon (Allison) of Hollywood, SC and sister, Nancy Ehrlich of VA. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Pyle and Linda Doolin. Memorials may be made to Fisher House, 150 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
