Samuel Gray Garwood Hanahan - Samuel Gray Garwood, 78, of Hanahan, South Carolina, husband of Karen Moore Garwood, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 5, 2020. His private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. The family will receive friends in the Northwoods Chapel one hour prior to the service. Gray was born August 9, 1941 in Blakley, Georgia, son of the late Samuel Garwood and the late Eleanor Loback Garwood. He was a retired State Farm Insurance Agent, a member of Cooper River Baptist Church and an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife, Karen Garwood of North Charleston, SC; two sons, William Grant Garwood (Charnae) of North Charleston, SC and Sammy Garwood (Shirley) of Four Oaks, NC; daughter, Kim Garwood of North Charleston, SC; two brothers, Bernard Garwood and Galen Garwood; two grandchildren, Julian Garwood and Jaina Garwood. Memorials may be made to Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
