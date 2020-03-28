|
Samuel Guilds Hollowell Mt. Pleasant - Samuel Guilds Hollowell, 85, husband of Joyce Kelley Hollowell of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday morning after a brave battle with congestive heart failure. Guilds was born on June 12, 1934 in Charleston, SC, the son of Joseph Gurney Hollowell and Edith Guilds Hollowell. He was preceded in death by his loving brother, Dr. Joseph Gurney Hollowell, Jr. He was a life long member of St. Andrew's Anglican Church and served his church in many endeavors - always singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and other areas of service to his church. He was a graduate of the College of Charleston and had a happy career on the Charleston Waterfront, serving as Secretary and Treasurer of Marine Contracting and Towing Company, a company started by his grandfather, Capt. Samuel A. Guilds. He was active in many organizations on the "Port of Charleston", serving as President of the Propeller Club from 1968-1969 and as a member of the Charleston Pilots Association. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Charleston and organized and became the first president of the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Pleasant. He served many years on the Porter Gaud School Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Tricentennial Commission celebrating Charleston's Tricentennial and a member of the Charleston Men's Chorus for many years. He also enjoyed volunteering at Water Missions International. After retiring from Marine Contracting and Towing Company, he joined the newly formed team of Blackbaud Microsystems serving as their first Comptroller from 1989-1999. His involvement in this exciting new company afforded him the joy of making many new business friends and associates. Guilds is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce, as well as his five sons; Samuel Guilds Hollowell, Jr. (Carolyn) of Mt. Pleasant; Richard Lloyd Hollowell (Melody) of Avon, CT; James Rhoads Hollowell (Kim) of Lafayette, CO; Whitemarsh Gervais Hollowell (Laura) of Spartanburg, SC and Frederick Kelley Hollowell of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren: Brock McCarthy (Jared) of NJ; Guy Hollowell (Molly) of Richmond, VA; Connor Hollowell (Molly) of Denver, CO; Ali Hollowell (Mathieu) of Boston, MA; Thomas Hollowell (Kaileen) of James Island; Rachel Hollowell (Chantz) of Seattle, WA and their mother, Barbara Shull Hollowell; Jamie Hollowell (Kacey) of Denver, CO and Corey Hollowell of Lafayette, CO; Leland Reynolds (Mark) of Atlanta, GA; Kathleen Howington (Mike) of James Island; Isabella Hollowell and Todd Hollowell of Mt. Pleasant and their mother, Jennifer Woodworth of Mt. Pleasant; Daniel Hollowell and Ella Hollowell of Avon, CT. He also has seven great-grandchildren. Because of our present health concerns, no funeral service is being planned at this time. We will shout and give thanks for his life at a later date. We request that memorials be made to One80 Place, PO Box 20038, Charleston, SC 29413 and Water Missions International, PO Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020