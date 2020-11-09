Susan and family, I am so sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and love are with you..

I hope that your good memories will help you all at this time.

My memories of both Sam and Susie at Camp Blue Star will remain with me always. You both were so welcoming to this little kid from Canada.

May Sam Rest In Peace and May you have no more sorrow for a very long time.



Annette ShermanP

Annette Sherman

Friend