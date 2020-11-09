Samuel H. Altman Mt. Pleasant - Samuel H. Altman, 79, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Susan Weinstein Altman entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 8, 2020. Due to COVID, his graveside service will be private and limited to immediate family at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville). Attendance by Zoom will be made available at the following link : https://rb.gy/qipdkb
. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Sam was born September 1, 1941, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Israel Herman Altman and Edith Tesler Altman. He grew up working at his father's furniture store and attended Rivers High School and Tulane University. He received his J.D. from the University of South Carolina and was a respected attorney for more than 54 years. During half of that time, Sam and his son Jonathan practiced law together. As a partner at Derfner & Altman, Sam was a recipient of the South Carolina Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year and was also recognized by the American Bar Association for this work. He also served as a member of the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Adjustment for more than 25 years. He loved to travel with Susan and their friends and had a lifelong love affair with the city of New Orleans. Sam was a huge music fan and an avid supporter of the College of Charleston basketball team. But most of all, Sam was incredibly proud of Susan's success as an artist who he championed. He is survived by the love of his life for 55 years, Susan Altman; son, Jonathan Altman (Rochelle) of Charleston, SC; daughter, Allison Aaron (Todd) of Evanston, IL; brother, Charles Altman (Susan) of Charleston, SC; sister, Arlene Altman of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Jack and Lily Aaron, Will, Cate, and Henry Altman; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Lowcountry Foodbank, 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston, SC 29405 or The International African American Museum Administrative Office, P.O. Box 22761, Charleston, SC 29413 and Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Memorial messages may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston