Samuel H. Altman
1941 - 2020
Samuel H. Altman Mt. Pleasant - Samuel H. Altman, 79, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Susan Weinstein Altman entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 8, 2020. Due to COVID, his graveside service will be private and limited to immediate family at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville). Attendance by Zoom will be made available at the following link : https://rb.gy/qipdkb. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Sam was born September 1, 1941, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Israel Herman Altman and Edith Tesler Altman. He grew up working at his father's furniture store and attended Rivers High School and Tulane University. He received his J.D. from the University of South Carolina and was a respected attorney for more than 54 years. During half of that time, Sam and his son Jonathan practiced law together. As a partner at Derfner & Altman, Sam was a recipient of the South Carolina Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year and was also recognized by the American Bar Association for this work. He also served as a member of the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Adjustment for more than 25 years. He loved to travel with Susan and their friends and had a lifelong love affair with the city of New Orleans. Sam was a huge music fan and an avid supporter of the College of Charleston basketball team. But most of all, Sam was incredibly proud of Susan's success as an artist who he championed. He is survived by the love of his life for 55 years, Susan Altman; son, Jonathan Altman (Rochelle) of Charleston, SC; daughter, Allison Aaron (Todd) of Evanston, IL; brother, Charles Altman (Susan) of Charleston, SC; sister, Arlene Altman of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Jack and Lily Aaron, Will, Cate, and Henry Altman; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Lowcountry Foodbank, 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston, SC 29405 or The International African American Museum Administrative Office, P.O. Box 22761, Charleston, SC 29413 and Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Memorial messages may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Emanu-El Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 9, 2020
I met Sam and his lovely wife at my niece's wedding. He was an amazing person, and I am thankful I was privileged to spend some time with him and his wife. God be with you all during this trying time.
Angela Christopherson
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
I worked with Sam over the past several months as his paralegal. He had a wealth of knowledge which he generously shared. I learned much from him and his expertise and tact will be missed. Many prayers for his family and many friends.
Cindy Smart
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Sam, Dear Sam,
Sam and I recently worked together on the ILA project. Started as business associate and progressed to close friendship.
Sam was a true GENTLEman in every sense of the word. Really sneeky sense of humor, saying things that came out of nowhere that would make you bend double.
Sam mentioned his family often and enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
I will miss him, as his family and this City will, every day.
John Nance
John Nance
Friend
November 9, 2020
Susan and family, I am so sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and love are with you..
I hope that your good memories will help you all at this time.
My memories of both Sam and Susie at Camp Blue Star will remain with me always. You both were so welcoming to this little kid from Canada.
May Sam Rest In Peace and May you have no more sorrow for a very long time.

Annette ShermanP
Annette Sherman
Friend
November 9, 2020
So very sorry to hear about my cousin Sam. My sympathy to his family and wife Susan. RIP Sam.
Sherri Dangerfield
Family
November 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy,
Cathy & Ty Cline
Cathy & Ty Cline
Friend
November 9, 2020
I have known and worked with Sam for 35 years, and have always been proud to call Sam my friend. I am so saddened by his passing, and my thoughts & prayers go out to his family.
Tony Young
Friend
