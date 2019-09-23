Samuel J. Abate Mt. Pleasant - Samuel J. Abate, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and longtime Mayor of the Village of Sloatsburg, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, several weeks shy of his 89th birthday, surrounded by family in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Born in Sloatsburg on November 3, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Abate, owners of Abate's Florist in Sloatsburg. Sam received a degree in Ornamental Horticulture from SUNY Farmingdale, having also studied at Cornell University, and with his parents ran the family flower business. Sam was also a gifted and professionally trained percussionist and played at Carnegie Hall. In 1954, Sam married Louise (Chemi) who partnered with him as he pursued his two great passions in his life-family and politics. He was generous with his time and love, and his greatest enjoyment came from being with his family. He also loved local politics, and was a very skilled and savvy politician, but whose main focus and concern was to make his community a better place to live. Sam is survived by Louise, his wife of almost sixty five years; his three children, Sam Jr. (Ann Marie), Joe (Pam), and Laura Welch (Ron); his five grandchildren, Melissa, Jason, Ashley, Samantha, and Katie; his six great-grandchildren, Lilybeth, Jacob, Rebecca, Liam, Sabrina, and Nathan; and his sister, Millie Jones. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Somerby of Mount Pleasant, 3100 Tradition Circle, Mt. Pleasant, at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019