Samuel Jenkins N. Charleston - Mr. Samuel Harry Jenkins, 69, of N. Charleston, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 10, 2019. He is the father of Travis Jenkins, Chicquita Jenkins, Shanique Brown and Andrea Brown; devoted friend of Donna Jenkins; brother of Juanita Strader. Friends may visit at 4953 Popper Dam Creek Dr. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS, (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 12, 2019