Samuel King Jr. N. Charleston - Mr. Samuel King, Jr., 58, of North Charleston entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 31, 2019. He is the son of the late Samuel and Elizabeth Louise King. The relatives and friends of Mr. King are invited to attend his funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church, 790 Meeting St. Interment Monrovia Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. King is Friday 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. He is survived by his son, Samuel King, III; sisters and brothers Debbie and Terry King, Paulette Brown, Sharon Dean and Zola Davis; step-father Rufus Ravenel; three grand aunts, four aunts; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019