Samuel L. Bishop Reevesville, SC - Samuel L. Bishop, 73, of Reevesville, husband of Shyra Bishop, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Heaton Cemetery with the Reverend Kevin Hinton officiating. Pallbearers will be Bryan Waggoner, Terry Kizer, Sammie Goodman, Stanley Sweatman, Chad Sweatman, Trevor Kizer, Andy Bell and Caleb Crosby. Samuel was born on June 5, 1947 in Summerville, a son of the late F.L. Bishop and Clara Louise Parker. He was a 1966 graduate of Harleyville Ridgeville High School and retired from Holcim Cement as a Production Lead man. He proudly served in the US Air Force during Vietnam and was a member of Cotton Gin Country Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, farming, gardening and his two dogs, Bodie and TCup. He was predeceased by a twin brother, Daniel Bishop and special uncle, Timothy D. Parker. Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Shyra Walters Bishop, Reevesville; three daughters, Glenda (Bryan) Waggoner, Reevesville, Robin (Terry) Kizer, St. George and Cynthia (Sammie) Goodman, Harleyville; grandchildren, Stanley (Michelle) Sweatman, Chad Sweatman, Samantha (Caleb) Goodman Scott and Trevor Kizer; two step-grandchildren, Harley and Kenly Waggoner; and great-grandchildren, Kizer Sweatman and McKenna Scott; a brother, Michael (Kitty) Bishop; brother-in-law, Boone Walters and sister-in-law, Dill McAlhany; many special nieces and nephews; and special family members, Keith Sweatman and Matthew Scott. Memorials may be made to Cotton Gin Country Church, PO Box 208, Reevesville, SC 29471 and Heaton Cemetery, 383 Cowtail Road, c/o Sam Weathers, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
