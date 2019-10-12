Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Samuel Martin Leviner

Samuel Martin Leviner Obituary
CPO Samuel Martin Leviner US Navy (Ret.) Walterboro - CPO Samuel Martin Leviner US Navy (Ret.), 82, of Walterboro, husband of the late Luverne Gertrude Leviner passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Veterans Victory House. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Rd., Walterboro, SC 29488. Sam was born on October 18, 1936 in Osceola, Fl, son of the late Heram and Nora Leviner. He was a member of the Masons. He served as an Engineer in the US Navy, where he retired after 21 years. Survivors include: one daughter, Ann Hall; five granddaughters: Julie Matias (Sergio) of Summerville, Gina Phalen (Jim) of Myrtle Beach, Lori, Lisa, and Heidi; and one sister, Anne Pickett of Indiana. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019
