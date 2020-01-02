|
Samuel Olin Johnson LAKE WORTH, FL - A memorial service for Samuel Olin Johnson will be held at 1:00 PM on January 4 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. Sam died on December 16, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1971, in Charleston, attended Wando High School, the University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston. He is survived by his parents, Davidson and Patricia; his beloved brother, David, his former wife, Toni, and three beautiful children, Joshua, William and Emily. Please join family and friends to raise a glass and share your memories. As an additional memorial for Sam, plant a tree, rescue a turtle, spend time with your children, forgive mistakes, speak kind words, exercise regularly, pick up litter, smile with people, enjoy nature and plant flowers for bees and butterflies. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020