Samuel Thomas Brownlee III

Samuel Thomas Brownlee, III RIDGEVILLE, SC- Samuel Thomas Brownlee, III, 47, of Ridgeville, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Tommy was born on September 15, 1971 in Charleston, a son of Jaqueline Weeks and the late Samuel Thomas Brownlee, Jr. He was a 1990 graduate of Summerville High School and was employed with Mercedes Benz Vans. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Mason Lodge 402. Tommy enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, Clemson and spending time with his granddaughter. Surviving are, his daughter, Shelby Brownlee; a son, D'Artagnan Brownlee; granddaughter, Brielyne Davidson, all of Ridgeville; mother, Jaqueline (Dave) Weeks, Sieverville, TN; a sister, Michelle (Benji) Barton, Summerville; a brother, Andy (Sonya) Brownlee, Ridgeville; and several nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019
