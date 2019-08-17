In Loving Memory Of Samuel Vaird Jr. of Sammy's Transportation June 30, 1941 ~ August 17, 2018 Daddy/Poppy We thought of you yesterday Aug.17th. One year ago, but that is nothing new. We thought about you on days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have is memories, and keepsakes from which we'll never part. God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts. Daughters, Sandra, & Jaki Vaird, loving grandson Jakari Mincey, and brother Vena Lee Vaird and family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019