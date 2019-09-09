Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandra Accola Kuhns


1947 - 2019
Sandra Accola Kuhns Obituary
Sandra Accola Kuhns Edgewater, Fl - Sandra Accola Kuhns,72, of Edgewater, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on August 31, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1947 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of George Williams and Elizabeth Ruth Williams. Sandra was preceded in death by her brother: George William Williams and her sister: Linda W. Wertan. She is survived by her husband, William Kuhns, of Edgewater, Florida; three daughters: Melissa Irwin(Steve) of NC; Cynthia Hudson(Joel) of NC and Rebecca Hope(Daniel) of Charleston. Two grandchildren: Seth and Accola Hudson. Two dogs, a parrot, three granddogs and one grandcat. Two sisters: Judy LaMantia of Maryland and Patricia Deer of Florida. Sandra's 44th wedding anniversary would have been on Sept. 6, 2019. She graduated from Rivers High School in Charleston in 1965. She was a cosmetologist. She was an active member of the VFW and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, painting, reading and getting her nails done. The family will receive friends on September 14, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a local pet shelter. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019
