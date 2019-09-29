|
|
Sandra Anderson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Sandra Elaine Anderson are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Anderson is survived by her mother, Anna Lee Johnson (Bertram); children, Antonio Anderson (Christy) and Derrick Anderson (special friend, Jakima); grandchildren, Antonio, Derrick, James and Jamaa; siblings, Georgia Ward (James), Edna Wynn and Lorraine Brown (Timothy); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019